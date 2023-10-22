Türkiye remembered one of its ambassadors who was killed in a terror attack in Vienna in 1975.

"We remember Ambassador Danis Tunaligil with respect, martyred in the heinous attack by the Armenian terrorist organisations ASALA and JCAG in Vienna on 22 October 1975," the Foreign Ministry said on X on Sunday.

The attack was just one of the assassinations of Turkish diplomats and family members around the world by Armenian terror groups ASALA (Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia) and JCAG (Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide).

Since the 1970s, Armenian terror groups have killed 31 Turkish diplomats and family members.

ASALA, founded in 1975, was the first Armenian terror group to wage war against Türkiye, and the JCAG was founded the same year in Beirut.

ASALA not only targeted Türkiye but also other countries and became infamous for a 1975 bomb attack on the Beirut office of the World Council of Churches.

The JCAG, which claimed that it only got support from the Armenian diaspora rather than foreign partners, only targeted Türkiye because it believed that attacking other countries would damage the so-called "Armenian struggle."