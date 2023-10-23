The European Union has taken a legal step towards imposing sanctions on the military junta that took power in a coup in July.

The 27-nation bloc has condemned the ouster of Niger's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

The EU had adopted a legal framework under which it can now "sanction individuals and entities responsible for actions that threaten the peace, stability and security of Niger," it said on Monday.

The bloc's foreign policy chief said the move "sends a clear message: military coups bear costs."

The EU has already suspended security cooperation and financial support with Niger following the military takeover, AFP news agency reports.

Humanitarian exemption

''The restrictive measures consist of and asset freeze and prohibition to make funds available for individuals and entities, as well as a travel banfor individuals,'' the European bloc said in a statement.

''In order to safeguard the timely delivery of humanitarian assistance or activities that support basic human needs in Niger, this new regimeincludes a humanitarian exemption to the asset freeze measures in coherence with UN Security Council resolution 2664 (2022),'' it added.

Former colonial power France is currently pulling out its 1,500-strong military deployment to the country after a demand from Niger's new rulers.

Western countries view the overthrow of Bazoum as a major setback in their campaign against armed groups in the Sahel region as he was seen as their key ally.

The West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, had imposed a raft of sanctions against the country in the wake of the coup and threatened military intervention. But it now pursues diplomatic means to resolve the crisis.