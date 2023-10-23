Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday signed Sweden's NATO accession protocol and submitted it to parliament, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership soon after Russia launched its offensive against Ukraine in February 2022.

Türkiye previously approved Finland's membership to NATO but had said it was waiting for Sweden to abide by a trilateral memorandum signed in June 2022 in Madrid to address Ankara's security concerns.

All members of NATO – including Türkiye, a member of over 70 years standing – must approve any new members of the alliance.