AFRICA
2 MIN READ
38 sentenced to death for lynching Algerian man
Thirty-eight people in Algeria will serve life in jail after being found guilty of murder.
38 sentenced to death for lynching Algerian man
 The 38 convicts had their death sentences commuted to life in prison. / Photo: Getty Images
October 23, 2023

Thirty-eight people have been sentenced to death in Algeria over the lynching of a man who was accused of arson while trying to fight deadly wildfires.

The death sentences will be commuted to life in prison as the North African country has maintained a moratorium on capital punishment since the last executions in 1993.

The case relates to events dating back to 2021, when 38-year-old painter Djamel Ben Ismail was killed in the northeastern Kabylie region, setting off a wave of revulsion across the country.

Out of the 94 defendants whose cases were heard by the Algiers court of appeal, 27 were acquitted and the remaining 29 who were not sentenced to death received jail terms ranging from three to 20 years, the state news agency APS said on Monday.

Gruesome killing

Ben Ismail had surrendered to police after hearing he was suspected of arson at the height of blazes which killed at least 90 people nationwide.

Videos posted online showed a crowd surrounding a police van and beating a man inside it, then dragging him out and setting him on fire, with some taking selfies next to his body.

After the gruesome images went viral, often shared with the hashtag #JusticePourDjamelBenIsmail, the people who took the selfies tried to cover their tracks.

But internet users across the country compiled videos and took screenshots to ensure the crime did not go unpunished.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us