AFRICA
2 MIN READ
US ends aid to Gabon over military coup
The United States says it has formally determined that a coup took place, which under US law requires an end to non-humanitarian aid.
US ends aid to Gabon over military coup
Military leader General Brice Oligui Nguema has been shown support in the capital city. / Photo: AA
October 24, 2023

The United States has ended assistance to Gabon over itsAugust 30 coup but said it was ready to provide aid in return for concrete progress toward democracy.

The United States, which had already paused assistance after the military takeover, said it had formally determined that a coup took place, which under US law requires an end to non-humanitarian aid.

"We will resume our assistance alongside concrete actions by the transitional government toward establishing democratic rule," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"The United States stands with the Gabonese people in their aspirations for democracy, prosperity and stability."

Minimal aid

Unlike in Niger, another African country where the United States recently severed aid over a coup, US assistance has been minimal to Gabon, which is wealthy from oil and was run by the Bongo family for more than half a century.

Gabonese military leaders overthrew Ali Bongo Ondimba just as he was proclaimed the winner of an election widely criticized for irregularities.

The military installed as prime minister Raymond Ndong Sima, who had been an opposition leader.

Ndong Sim a has pleaded with Western powers not to paint all military takeovers with the same brush, saying that the intervention prevented unrest and addressed concerns on corruption.

The deposed president's Franco-Gabonese wife, Sylvia Bongo Ondimba Valentin, was detained this month for alleged embezzlement of public funds.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us