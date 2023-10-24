AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenyan police mission to fight Haiti gangs faces further delay
A UN Security Council resolution authorised the force to deploy for one year, with a review after nine months.
Kenyan police mission to fight Haiti gangs faces further delay
Kenya has proposed sending 1,000 police officers to Haiti. / Photo: Reuters
October 24, 2023

A court in Kenya has extended orders blocking the deployment of Kenyan police to Haiti to lead a UN Security Council-approved mission to combat gang violence in the Caribbean nation.

The High Court on Tuesday said that it would rule on the case on November 9.

Former presidential candidate, Ekuru Aukot, filed a petition on October 9 against the deployment of Kenyan forces, arguing that the law allowing the president to do so conflicted with articles of the constitution.

Aukot’s petition also faulted President William Ruto for agreeing to lead the international peacekeeping mission while Kenya struggles with security issues arising from militant attacks and most recently ethnic clashes.

The UN Security Council resolution, drafted by the United States and Ecuador, authorizes the force to deploy for one year, with a review after nine months.

Kenya's national assembly has yet to schedule a debate on the motion to deploy the contingent, which is expected to be made up of about 1,000 police officers.

The non-U.N. mission would be funded by voluntary contributions, with the US pledging up to $200 million.

Read more: Can Kenya succeed in Haiti gang warfare where others failed?

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us