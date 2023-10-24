SPORTS
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright dies aged 78
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright has died at the age 78 after a battle with cancer.
Bill Kenwright bought a majority 68-percent stake in Everton in 1999. / Photo: AFP
October 24, 2023

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright has died aged 78 after a battle with cancer, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

"Everton Football Club is in mourning following the death of chairman Bill Kenwright, who passed away peacefully last night aged 78, surrounded by his family and loved ones," the club reported.

Kenwright, who succeeded Phillip Carter as chairman in 2004 after first joining the board at Goodison Park in 1989, passed away following surgery to have a cancerous tumour removed from his liver in August.

Liverpool-born Kenwright, who was married to British actor Jenny Seagrove, was a successful theatre impresario and film producer when he joined the Everton board in 1989.

'A leader, a friend'

"The club has lost a chairman, a leader, a friend, and an inspiration," Everton added.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Everton are with his partner Jenny Seagrove, his daughter Lucy Kenwright, grandchildren and everybody who knew and loved him."

Kenwright bought a majority 68-percent stake in the club in 1999 and became deputy chairman before replacing Carter at the helm.

In June this year, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri announced he had ask ed Kenwright to remain as chairman and help the club through a "period of transition".

Under pressure

Kenwright had come under pressure from a section of fans who protested at how the club was being run.

Everton narrowly avoided relegation last season and are just three points above the relegation places so far this season.

It was announced last month that a deal to sell the club to American investment firm 777 Partners had been agreed.

