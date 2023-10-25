AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Hundreds rally against Western sanctions in Zimbabwe
The protesters wielded placards and sang songs denouncing the sanctions which were imposed over two decades ago.
Hundreds rally against Western sanctions in Zimbabwe
Government spokesman Nick Mangwana was among those who attended the anti-sanctions demonstrations / Photo: TRT World
October 25, 2023

Hundreds of people have held demonstrations in major towns across Zimbabwe to protest against sanctions imposed by the US and European Union that Zimbabwe blames for the country's economic struggles.

Top government officials led civil servants from across the capital, Harare, to march to Africa Unity Square for the main event expected to attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The protesters wielded placards and sang songs denouncing the sanctions which were imposed over two decades ago during the rule of former President Robert Mugabe.

The US and EU deny that sanctions against selected entities and officials, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, are responsible for the southern African nation's crisis.

Zimbabwe designated October 25 of each year as "Anti-Sanctions Day" since 2019.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us