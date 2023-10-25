Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana's penalty save in the final moments secured a vital Champions League win for Manchester United against FC Copenhagen on Tuesday.

On social media, fans have called Onana and his teammate Harry Maguire the heroes of the tension-packed clash, which ended 1-0.

With only 18 minutes to go, Maguire headed in Christian Eriksen's brilliant curling cross to the far post.

Copenhagen then had a splendid opportunity to finish the game in a draw when a penalty was awarded deep in added time, but lost it after Onana stopped the floating shot from Jordan Larsson.

Hopes alive

This was Manchester United's first victory in the Champions League this season, and it keeps their hopes of qualification for the Champions League last-16 round alive.

"Of course it is incredible and a great night," United manager Erik ten Hag said in his post-match interview. "Especially in the dying second when you concede a penalty, but a brilliant save from Andre Onana."

A heavily breathing Onana could not hide his joy when he spoke to the media.

"I'm just doing my job; the most important thing is to win against a tough team," Onana said.

"I am happy for the victory; we had a good game and a big goal from Harry. We are Manchester United. We are a big club with big players. It's just a matter of time; now we have to continue like this. I have no doubt we will make it," Onana added.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich won a tough assignment against brave Turkish side Galatasaray, which finished 3-1 in Istanbul.

The scoreboard was opened by Kingsley Coman's early goal for the German champions, before it was quickly cancelled out by a Mauro Icardi penalty on the half-hour mark.

Bayern, nonetheless, pulled away in the second half, with Kane finishing in the 73rd minute to restore the visitors' lead with his 11th goal in 12 games for his new club.

He then set up Jamal Musiala to wrap up the win.

Bayern have now won 16 consecutive matches in the Champions League group phase and have not lost at this stage in over six years.

Real Madrid, the record 14-time European champions, secured a 2-1 victory over SC Braga in Portugal.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti was taking charge of his 200th game in the competition, and he saw Rodrygo open the scoring in 16 minutes before Bellingham fired in just past the hour mark.

Napoli also tasted sweet victory after a 1-0 win at Union Berlin, who are still without a point in this competition.

Giacomo Raspadori scored the only goal in the second half as the Italian champions won without star striker Victor Osimhen, who is still out following a hamstring injury.

In Group B, Arsenal beat Sevilla 2-1 after suffering defeat at their last Champions League encounter in France.