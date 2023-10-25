AFRICA
Sierra Leone president backs AU-brokered deal to resolve tensions
President Julius Bio pledges to implement an agreement reached with the opposition last week following tensions in wake of elections.
President Julius Maada Bio has been in power since 2018 and won re-election in June.   / Photo: Reuters
October 25, 2023

Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio on Tuesday evening pledged to fully implement an agreement reached with the opposition under international mediation to overcome tensions exacerbated by disputed elections in June.

In a national address, Bio also affirmed the need for a review of the electoral system, part of the agreement reached by the two parties earlier this month.

"Reviewing our election systems is critical to strengthening our democracy", he said.

Bio, who was first elected in 2018, was re-elected in June with 56.17% of the vote, according to results published by the electoral commission - just over the 55% needed to avoid a run-off.

Lack of transparency

International observers, however, condemned inconsistencies and a lack of transparency in the count, as well as acts of violence and intimidation.

The main opposition All People's Congress (APC) party disputed the results of the presidential, legislative and local elections on June 24 and has boycotted all levels of government since.

The government and the APC signed an agreement last week following talks mediated by the Commonwealth, the African Union and the West African bloc ECOWAS.

The APC agreed to end its boycott and begin participating in government in exchange for an end to detentions and court cases it said were politically motivated.

Review elections

It also agreed to set up an inter-party committee to review the June elections with development partners.

"As we move forward, I urge all Sierra Leoneans to embrace the spirit of unity and reconciliation", Bio said on Tuesday evening.

He urged citizens to set aside differences and work together.

"The provisions in this mediated dialogue agreement will receive the highest consideration from my government", he said.

"The government will work with the main opposition party and all other political parties to ensure that it is fully implemented".

SOURCE:AFP
