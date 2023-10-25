BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Africa's exports expected to hit $1t by 2035
A recent study has projected that Africa's exports will reach nearly $1 trillion by 2035.
Africa's exports expected to hit $1t by 2035
Tea is one of Africa's leading exports. / Photo: Reuters
October 25, 2023

Africa's total exports are expected to reach $952 billion by 2035, a recent study has projected.

A timely implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) would catalyse the growth even more, Standard Chartered's study titled "Future of Trade: Africa Report" shows.

"AfCFTA, once fully implemented, has the potential to increase this figure ($952 billion) by a further 29%. This represents an annual growth rate of 3% from now until 2035," the October 2023 report said.

"Intra-Africa trade is expected to reach $140 billion by 2035, equating to 15% of Africa's total exports," the report added.

The study projects that the East Africa-South Asia corridor will emerge as the fastest-growing major corridor, at 7.1% per annum through to 2035.

Hindrances

"The Middle East-North Africa and the Middle East-East Africa corridors will also be substantial, with their combined trade volume expected to reach almost $200 billion by 2035."

Some of the key trade challenges highlighted by the respondents – more than 100 business leaders in Africa – include "complex and uncertain trade rules", "underdeveloped transportation infrastructure", "ineffective trade facilitators", and "limited access to capital."

The respondents were optimistic that implementation of AfCFTA, increasing technical sophistication, and digitalisation of trade would help Africa grow its business potential.

Africa's leading exports are natural resources including petroleum, gold, diamonds, natural gas and coal.

Agricultural commodities such as tea, coffee, and cotton also find large markets internationally.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us