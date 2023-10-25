SPORTS
1 MIN READ
African Football League quarter-finals postponed
Two second leg matches of the African Football League have been postponed without an official explanation.
African Football League quarter-finals postponed
The first leg of the African Football League semi-final has been scheduled for Sunday. / Photo: Reuters  / Others
October 25, 2023

The African Football League quarter-final second legs scheduled for Tunisia and Morocco on Wednesday were postponed until Thursday without an official explanation.

TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo will defend a 1-0 lead away to Tunisian club Esperance while Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca have a 1-0 lead and home advantage over Enyimba of Nigeria.

The aggregate winners of the two ties are due to meet in the semi-finals with the first leg in Morocco or Nigeria on Sunday and the return match next Wednesday.

Record 11-time CAF Champions League winners Al A hly of Egypt meet South African side Mamelodi Sundowns in the other semi-final.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us