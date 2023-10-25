The African Football League quarter-final second legs scheduled for Tunisia and Morocco on Wednesday were postponed until Thursday without an official explanation.

TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo will defend a 1-0 lead away to Tunisian club Esperance while Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca have a 1-0 lead and home advantage over Enyimba of Nigeria.

The aggregate winners of the two ties are due to meet in the semi-finals with the first leg in Morocco or Nigeria on Sunday and the return match next Wednesday.

Record 11-time CAF Champions League winners Al A hly of Egypt meet South African side Mamelodi Sundowns in the other semi-final.