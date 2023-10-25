BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Tunisian parliament approves syndicated loan plan
Tunisian parliament has approved the government's plan to borrow $236 million through syndicated loans.
Tunisian Finance Minister Sihem Namsia says the North African nation is in a debt crisis because of a "situation that has lasted for many years." / Photo: AFP
October 25, 2023

The Tunisian parliament has approved the government's plan to borrow 750 million Tunisian dinars ($236 million) from local banks through a syndicated loan agreement.

On October 10, President Kais Saied's administration signed a syndicated loan deal with a group of local banks to help bridge the North African country's 2023 budget deficit.

The Tunisian Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) has approved the plan, with 122 lawmakers voting in favour of it, while ten others opposing it. Eight members abstained.

Finance Minister Sihem Namsia was present in the assembly during voting.

Economic growth projection

Eighteen local banks will raise funds on behalf of the Tunisian government, who will repay the group of lenders at an agreed interest rate.

Namsia said Tunisia was in a debt crisis because of a "situation that has lasted for many years."

Earlier October, Tunisia unveiled a 77.87 billion Tunisian dinars ($24.51 billion) budget for 2024.

The North African nation predicts that its economy would grow by 2.1% in 2023.

