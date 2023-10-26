Nigeria's Supreme Court has started reading out its ruling on whether to uphold President Bola Tinubu's election victory after two of his main contenders challenged the decision of a lower court last month.

Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who came second and third respectively in the February vote, allege that the election was marred by irregularities.

The Supreme Court is the highest court in Africa's most populous nation, and its decision will be final.

No legal challenge to the outcome of a presidential election has succeeded in Nigeria, which returned to democracy in 1999 after decades of military rule.