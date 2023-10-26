AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan warring generals resume peace talks in Saudi Arabia
Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces said the they had accepted an invitation to resume negotiations.
Sudan warring generals resume peace talks in Saudi Arabia
Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (right) and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo's  Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has left thousands dead. / Photo: Reuters  / Others
October 26, 2023

Sudan's warring parties have resumed negotiations in Saudi Arabia aimed at ending a six-month-old war that has killed more than 9,000 people, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes the resumption of talks between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and representatives of the Rapid Support Forces in the city of Jeddah," a statement said.

Since April, the war between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has killed more than 9,000 people and displaced over 5.6 million.

Both sides announced Wednesday they had accepted an invitation to resume US- and Saudi-brokered negotiations in Jeddah.

Brief truces

Previous mediation attempts have only yielded brief truces, and even those were systematically violated.

The latest talks are occurring "in partnership" with representatives of the African Union and the East African regional bloc IGAD, led by close US partner Kenya, the Saudi statement said.

The statement called on negotiators to abide by an earlier agreement announced on May 11 to protect civilians, as well as a short-term ceasefire agreement signed on May 20.

"The Kingdom affirms its keenness on unity of ranks... to stop the bloodshed and alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people," the statement said.

Riyadh hopes for "a political agreement under which security, stability and prosperity will be achieved for Sudan and its brotherly people".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us