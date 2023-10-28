WORLD
Arab League hails UN resolution on Gaza
The Arab League says the adoption of the resolution for a humanitarian ceasefire reflects a ''clear trend in world public opinion that rejects the continuation of the aggression against the Gaza.''
Resolution passed to a round of applause with 120 votes in favour, while 45 abstained and 14 — including Israel and the United States — voted no. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 28, 2023

The Arab League has welcomed a UN General Assembly resolution early on Saturday that demands a "humanitarian truce" in the Gaza Strip.

"The adoption of the resolution by a large majority reflects a clear trend in world public opinion that rejects the continuation of the aggression against the Gaza Strip due to its catastrophic humanitarian impact and the clear targeting of civilians," Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement.

"The resolution includes an emphasis on protecting civilians, opening humanitarian corridors, and the necessity of adhering to international humanitarian law," he added.

The UN General Assembly approved Friday the resolution that called for an immediate "durable and sustained humanitarian truce" in Gaza.

The resolution, which was presented by nearly 50 countries, including Türkiye, Palestine, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was approved by a vote of 120-14, with 4 5 nations abstaining.

Adopted at the 10th Emergency Special Session meeting on the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the resolution expresses "grave concern" over the "latest escalation of violence" since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The resolution condemned "all acts of violence against Palestinian and Israeli civilians, including all acts of terror and indiscriminate attacks, as well as all acts of provocation, incitement and destruction."

It also demanded that "all parties immediately and fully comply with their obligations under international law." The resolution emphasized the importance of "preventing further destabilization and escalation of violence in the region."

Israel decried the resolution as "despicable" and rejected calls for a cease-fire in the Palestinian enclave.

SOURCE:AA
