Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) “neutralised” a high-ranking PKK terrorist in its operations in northern Syria, security sources said in a statement on Saturday.

Identified as Muhammed Azo, also known by his codename Sibli Derik, was targeted by MIT last year, but was sent abroad by the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG for treatment for his injuries.

After recovery he returned to Derik in northern Syria

"Finally, the perpetrator of the action targeting our security forces serving at our borders, PKK/YPG Derik Brigade Chief code name Sibli Derik, Muhammed Azo, was neutralized with the operation," the statement said.

Muhammed Azo was wanted for an attack on a police station on the Cizre-Silopi road in the Sirnak province last year in February that killed one soldier and injured three more.

Muhammed Azo was serving as the so-called brigade officer in the terrorist organization.

He was also the coordination officer of the joint exercise in which 250 PYD/YPG terrorists participated, with support of the United States, in Derik in northern Syria on September 7, 2022, according to the statement.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.