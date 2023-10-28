SPORTS
2 MIN READ
S Africa warns on drunk driving ahead of Rugby World Cup  final
Police say they will monitor public gatherings during and after the match as fans are expected to flock to pubs and fan parks
S Africa warns on drunk driving ahead of Rugby World Cup  final
Captain Siya Kolisi is leading South Africa to a second consecutive final. / Photo: Reuters
October 28, 2023

South African police has warned against drunk driving as the country braces for a crunch Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand at the Stade de France.

The defending champions have never lost a World Cup final, winning the 1995, 2007 and 2019 editions, but coach Jacques Nienaber has predicted a tight final.

Police have said they will monitor public gatherings during and after the match as fans are expected to flock to pubs and fan parks on Saturday night to watch the clash.

The countrywide surveillance, codenamed Operation Shanela, will include regular roadblocks, stop and searches as well as the tracing of wanted suspects, police said.

'Extra vigilant'

"(The police) cautions citizens to be extra vigilant of their surroundings while celebrating and most importantly not to drink and drive as such action will be dealt with accordingly," police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Paris earlier on Saturday and met the team to assure players of the country's support.

"I spoke to the boys earlier today and informed them of the 62 million people back home joined by the entire African continent who are rooting for them and who will stand behind them throughout the final," he said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us