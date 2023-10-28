South African police has warned against drunk driving as the country braces for a crunch Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand at the Stade de France.

The defending champions have never lost a World Cup final, winning the 1995, 2007 and 2019 editions, but coach Jacques Nienaber has predicted a tight final.

Police have said they will monitor public gatherings during and after the match as fans are expected to flock to pubs and fan parks on Saturday night to watch the clash.

The countrywide surveillance, codenamed Operation Shanela, will include regular roadblocks, stop and searches as well as the tracing of wanted suspects, police said.

'Extra vigilant'

"(The police) cautions citizens to be extra vigilant of their surroundings while celebrating and most importantly not to drink and drive as such action will be dealt with accordingly," police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Paris earlier on Saturday and met the team to assure players of the country's support.

"I spoke to the boys earlier today and informed them of the 62 million people back home joined by the entire African continent who are rooting for them and who will stand behind them throughout the final," he said.