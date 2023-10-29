TÜRKİYE
Türkiye refutes baseless accusations, slander by Israel against President Erdogan
Türkiye's Foreign Ministry stresses that unfounded allegations and slander were intended to divert attention from the tragic events in Gaza and would not succeed.
"The West owes you (Israel), but Türkiye does not. That is why we speak without hesitation," President Erdogan says, addressing the "Great Palestine Rally" in solidarity with Gaza. / Photo: AA
October 29, 2023

Türkiye rejected the slander and baseless allegations by some Israeli officials against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Foreign Ministry has said.

"The efforts of some Israeli officials, who cannot tolerate even the expression of the truth and facts, to change the agenda accompanied by distortions and slanders in the hope of covering up the brutal massacre targeting Palestinian civilians in Gaza, will not yield results," the ministry stressed in a statement on Sunday.

"The targeting of the UN, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by these authorities, who have committed a crime against humanity in front of the whole world but cannot even tolerate criticism and condemnation, is a clear indication of the weakness they have fallen into," it said.

"We are returning the accusation of anti-Semitism, slander and insults" Erdogan and Türkiye itself "to the interlocutors in the same way," it said. "Unlike many countries that support Israel unconditionally today, it is known to everyone that Türkiye's record on this issue is spotless and immaculate."

"It is a truth that all historians have delivered that Türkiye has been a safe haven for everyone who has been persecuted throughout history, including Jews," it noted.

The ministry demanded that Israeli authorities "urgently heed the calls for a ceasefire and peace made to them to put an end to this barbarism aimed at the total destruction of the residents of Gaza."

Gaza has been under relentless Israeli airstrikes since a surprise offensive by Hamas on October 7.

The Palestinian group had initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood - a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Israel responded with an uninterrupted campaign of air raids, which intensified late Friday, along with ground activities amid a complete blackout of telecommunications and internet networks.

At least 7,703 Palestinians, including 3,595 children, have been killed in the Israeli attacks, while the death toll in Israel stands at more than 1,400.

Gaza's 2.3 million residents are also grappling with shortages of food, water and medicine due to Israel's blockade of the enclave. Only a few aid trucks have crossed into Gaza since the opening of the Rafah crossing point last weekend.

SOURCE:TRT World
