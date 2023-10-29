Zimbabwe's Auditor-General Rhea Kujinga has raised concern over corruption by local authorities.

In her 2022 report tabled in parliament, Kujinga said major urban authorities misused public funds, while some could not account for the financial resources allocated to them.

"I noted that most findings in local authorities continue to be in respect of financial mismanagement, non-compliance with International Public Sector Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards, untaxed benefits, lack of adequate controls over contract management and poor service delivery," Kujinga said in her report.

Bindura Municipality in the north-east of the capital Harare was accused of misdirecting $19.2 million meant for development.

No proof of usage

Gokwe Town Council received $7.3 million in 2020, but could not provide evidence of how the funds were used, especially on development.

Harare City Council, Hwange Local Board, Kusile Rural District Council, Mutasa Rural District Council, Mazowe Rural District Council, and Nyaminyami Rural District Council were also spotlighted for failure to provide evidence on funds' use.

"The lack of transparency on how these local authorities used public funds significantly compromised transparency and accountability and in turn affected service delivery to the public," Kujinga said.

The auditor-general added that procurement-related irregularities rose from 11 in 2021 to 41 in 2022. She said the sharp increase was "an indication of weakening procurement management systems and non-compliance with procurement laws and regulations by local authorities."

Procurement irregularities

"Gweru City Council had unsupported expenditure amounting to $5.4 million. In addition, there was an unresolved variance of $10.4 million between payables balance as per ledger of $70 million and listing balance of $59.6 million,"Kujinga said.

"Masvingo City Council did not adhere to proper procurement procedures as it changed contract terms on two occasions in favour of the suppliers yet the changes were not provided for in the contracts. The council also directly procured the services of an auctioneer which was unjustified as required by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act," she added.

The auditor-general said that at the Redcliff Municipality, a supplier did not deliver procured vehicles "on agreed terms."

Kariba Municipality, on the other hand, sold four state houses without approval from the national government.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed to tackle corruption in the run-up to the previous two elections, but observers say his efforts have largely not paid off.