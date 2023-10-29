SPORTS
City beat Man United 3-0 in EPL dominated by Haaland-Onana show
Manchester City beat their neighbours Manchester United 3-0 at the Old Trafford in the English Premier League on Sunday.
October 29, 2023

Manchester City beat their neighbours Manchester United 3-0 at the Old Trafford on Sunday to pile pressure on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the summit of the English Premier League (EPL) table.

Pep Guardiola's men scored the first goal through a penalty in the 26th minute, when Rasmus Hojlund pulled Rodri back as City sent a free kick into United's box.

Erling Haaland stepped up and fired the ball into the bottom right corner, sending United's goalkeeper Andre Onana the wrong way.

Ederson Moraes was called to action in the 6th minute of first half's added time, when Scott McTominay hit the ball towards the left corner, and the Brazilian stretched to keep it out.

Haaland-Onana show

Onana, in a spirited display in the 9th minute of added time, punched away Haaland's goal-bound header to keep the score 1-0 at half-time.

Haaland was not to be denied a second free header in the second half, when the Norwegian jumped to latch onto a Bernardo Silva cross and score the second goal in the 49th minute.

In the 71st minute, Onana kept out Haaland's shot on goal in a one-on-one encounter.

In the 80th minute, Phil Foden tapped in a cross from Haaland to take the Citizens three goals up, and beyond reach for United.

The result takes City to the third position in the English Premier League table, with 24 points, two behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur, who have also played a total of ten games so far.

City, who have the same number of points as second-placed Arsenal, are behind on goal difference.

Chelsea test for City

United, on the other hand, are in the eighth position with 15 points after ten games.

City will host Bournemouth on Saturday, November 4, and thereafter play away at Chelsea on November 12.

Manchester United will play Newcastle United in the EFL Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, November 1, and thereafter play at Fulham on November 4 in the English Premier League.

