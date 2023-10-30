AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Egypt prepares dozens of trucks for Gaza aid delivery
Gaza's 2.3 million residents are grappling with shortages of food, water, fuel and medicine due to Israel's blockade of the enclave.
Gaza's more than 2 million residents grapple with food shortages. Photo: AA / AA
October 30, 2023

Arrangements by Egypt are underway for the entry of 60 aid trucks into the Gaza Strip Monday through the Rafah crossing, local media reported.

"Egypt is continuing its efforts to ensure the continued entry of aid into the Gaza Strip and its increase to meet the needs of Palestinian citizens, as 48 trucks of various aid (materials) entered today," the Egyptian Cairo News Channel reported lat e on Sunday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said separately on Sunday that 118 trucks had entered the besieged Palestinian enclave through its southern border since the beginning of intense Israeli bombardment and blockade on Gaza earlier this month. Fuel, however, has not been allowed, it noted.

Gaza had been receiving about 500 trucks of food and other supplies daily before Oct. 7, when intense Israeli shelling and airstrikes began following a surprise cross-border assault by Gaza-based resistance group Hamas.

Gaza's 2.3 million residents are grappling with shortages of food, water, fuel and medicine due to Israel's blockade of the enclave.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 8,005, including 3,342 children, 2,062 women, and 460 elderly people, according to the Health Ministry. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the conflict.

SOURCE:AA
