South Africa calls for UN force deployment to Gaza
Israel has tightened its blockade and bombardment of Gaza following Hamas attack in Israel on October 7.
Gaza has been under intense bombardment by Israel. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 30, 2023

South Africa has called for the United Nations to deploy a rapid force to protect civilians in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza from further bombardment as Israel steps up its bombardment following an attack by Hamas.

South Africa has long been an advocate for peace in the region, likening the plight of Palestinians to its own under the apartheid regime that ended in 1994.

In calling for a protection force, South Africa has gone further in its support for the Palestinians than most nations, some of which have called for a ceasefire or the opening of a humanitarian corridor to allow aid into Gaza.

Israel has tightened its blockade and bombardment of Gaza with Palestinians in Gaza reporting fierce air and artillery strikes early on Monday.

"Entire generations of families have been wiped out in Gaza over the last three weeks," the South African foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Global accountability

A member of the Palestinian community in Johannesburg had 25 family members killed in an Israeli air strike on Monday morning, the statement said, while family members of a senior Palestinian diplomat in South Africa were killed in their apartment building the day before.

"The numbers of non-combatants killed, especially the numbers of children killed, requires that the world to show that it is serious about global accountability," it added.

On Sunday, medical authorities in Gaza said on Sunday 8,005 people had been killed in the three-week war.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously offered to help mediate in the conflict.

South Africa also said earlier this month that its foreign minister held a call with the leader of Hamas about getting aid into Gaza, while underlining that it did not support the group.

