Israeli warplanes hit Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza
Israeli bombing "caused extensive damage" on Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the only hospital in Gaza treating cancer patients, says the hospital director.
"Israeli warplanes bombed the third floor of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the only hospital in Gaza for cancer patients," Dr. Subhi Skaik said. / Photo: Reuters / Others
October 30, 2023

Israeli warplanes have made a direct hit on the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in the Gaza, inflicting severe damage, the hospital director said.

"Israeli warplanes bombed the third floor of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the only hospital in Gaza for cancer patients," Dr. Subhi Skaik told Anadolu on Monday.

He added that the Israeli bombing "caused extensive damage, as a fire broke out in the floor before being contained."

Skaik also said the Israeli bombing damaged some of the electromechanical systems, as well as exposed medical staff and patients alike to danger.

In an earlier statement, he said that the Israeli army had repeatedly bombed the vicinity of the hospital in recent days.

The Turkish government funded construction of the hospital in 2011-2017, making it the largest hospital in Palestine with an area of 34,800 square metres (375,000 square feet) over six floors and with a capacity of 180 beds.

Turkish Red Crescent 'strongly' condemned

The Turkish Red Crescent "strongly" condemned a heavy bombing that rendered the Palestinian Red Crescent's aid warehouse in Gaza unusable.

"We strongly condemn all attacks on humanitarian aid workers and facilities, especially those targeting the dedicated staff and volunteers of the Palestinian Red Crescent, who work tirelessly to meet humanitarian needs under challenging conditions," said the Turkish Red Crescent in a statement on Monday.

"The warehouse belongs to the Palestinian Red Crescent, our humanitarian aid partner. There is no Turkish Red Crescent warehouse in Gaza," it added.

Since the weekend the Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on Gaza which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

Nearly 9,850 people have been killed in the conflict, including 8,306 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.

SOURCE:AA
