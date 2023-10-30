King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom have arrived in Kenya.

The royal family arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in the capital Nairobi a few minutes to 11pm (8pm GMT) on Monday.

The king and the queen were received by Kenya's Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who doubles as the Prime Cabinet Secretary, a high-ranking ministerial position in the East African nation.

The UK's Ambassador to Kenya Neil Wigan was present at the JKIA when the Royal Air Force plane touched down.

The royal family's tour to Kenya marks the first official visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla to an African nation, and the first to a Commonwealth member since their coronation in May 2023.

Colonial injustices

They are expected to meet Kenya's first family, engage entrepreneurs and creatives, and tour the coastal city of Mombasa later in the week, the Buckingham Palace said.

The king is also expected to address the thorny issue of colonial injustices in Kenya during the British rule.

The royal family is in Kenya on a four-day trip – from October 31 to November 3.