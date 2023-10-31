TÜRKİYE
Türkiye refutes claims of Israeli attack on Turkish Red Crescent facility
The Turkish Red Crescent assisted in constructing warehouses for the Palestinian Red Crescent and has no logistical presence in Gaza, Türkiye's Centre for Combatting Disinformation says.
Israel has attacked the Gaza Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the only cancer hospital in the besieged enclave, on Monday. / Photo: AA
October 31, 2023

The Turkish government's anti-disinformation arm has moved to rebuff claims on social media that Israel targeted Turkish Red Crescent warehouses and damaged a building owned by Türkiye's state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

The Centre for Combatting Disinformation issued a statement on Monday on X saying the building in question, which was reportedly heavily damaged by an Israeli bombardment, was a humanitarian aid warehouse owned by the Palestinian Red Crescent that was built with support from the Turkish Red Crescent.

"The claim that 'Israel targeted Turkish Red Crescent warehouses and caused severe damage to an AFAD building' on certain social media accounts is untrue. The Turkish Red Crescent assisted in constructing the facility for the Palestinian Red Crescent and has no logistical presence in Gaza. Please ignore baseless allegations," said the statement.

Since the weekend, the Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since a surprise offensive by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli bombardment in Gaza has climbed to 8,306, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said Monday.

"The fatalities include 3,457 children and 2,136 women, while more than 21,048 people were injured," ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra told a news conference in Gaza City.

At least 1,538 Israelis have been killed in the conflict.

SOURCE:TRT World
