AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Egypt to receive wounded Gazans via Rafah crossing
Egypt has opened its borders to Gazans wounded by Israeli airstrikes in the besieged enclave.
Egypt to receive wounded Gazans via Rafah crossing
Since the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, at least 8,500 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed. / Photo: AP / Others
October 31, 2023

Egypt is preparing to receive wounded Palestinians from the heavily bombarded Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing for medical treatment, medical and security sources said on Tuesday.

It comes amid unrelenting Israeli bombardment of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, with the health ministry in the besieged Palestinian territory saying more than 8,500 people have been killed, including over 3,500 children.

The strikes come in response to an October 7 attack in which Hamas fighters infiltrated into southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,400 people.

"Medical teams will be present tomorrow (Wednesday) at the crossing to examine the cases coming (from Gaza) as soon as they arrive... and determine the hospitals they will be sent to," a medical official in Egypt's city of El Arish told AFP.

Field hospital

A security source at the Rafah crossing confirmed the information.

The state-affiliated Al-Qahera news channel said the Rafah crossing – the only one out of Gaza not controlled by Israel – would be opened on Wednesday to receive a number of wounded Palestinians.

The medical official added that a field hospital with an area of 1,300 square metres (about 14,000 square feet) would be built to receive the wounded Palestinians in the city of Sheikh Zuweid in northern Sinai, about 15 kilometres (nine miles) from Rafah.

An AFP photographer on Tuesday saw a large number of ambulances gathered at the Egyptian side of the crossing.

Refugee camp attack

The decision to open the crossing came hours after an Israeli strike on the largest refugee camp in Gaza, where the health ministry has said at least 50 people were killed.

On Tuesday, Egypt condemned the strike on Jabalia camp "in the strongest terms", warning against "the consequences of the continuation of these indiscriminate attacks that target defenceless civilians" in a foreign ministry statement.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us