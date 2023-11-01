Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warned his son, Seyi, and other unnamed unauthorised officials against attending cabinet meetings

The president made the remarks during Tuesday's meeting of the cabinet known as the Federal Executive Council, after observing his son and other ineligible persons in attendance.

'’Last week, I noticed the undue access of people sneaking in and out of this council including… I saw the photograph of my son, Seyi, sitting behind the cubicle there. That is not acceptable,’’ the president said.

Cabinet meetings are central in running the affairs of government in Nigeria. Key government decisions are taken during such sittings including budgetary allocations, appointments, contracts as well as security matters.

He said besides ministers and other members of the cabinet ministers, those authorised to attend the meetings include his advisor on planning Hadiza Bala Usman, his assistant on information and strategy Bayo Onanuga, his special secretary Hakeem Muri-Okunola and his secretary Damilotun Aderemi.

The president tasked the Secretary to the Federal Government and the Chief of Staff to the president to enforce the directive. Other people seeking to attend the meetings must get invitations, he added.