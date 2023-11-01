Colour alchemist: The artist capturing Nairobi life on canvas
Colour alchemist: The artist capturing Nairobi life on canvas
Victor Omondi, a self-taught fine artist, captures the colours and emotions in the heart of Nairobi, Kenya
November 1, 2023

By Paula Odek

In a world where the canvas becomes a playground for creativity and the imagination dances with unrestricted abandon, a true artist has emerged, casting a spell of colours and emotions in the heart of Nairobi, Kenya.

Victor Omondi, a self-taught fine artist is known to the world as the colour alchemist.

His love for art began at the tender age of four, and he attributes much of his artistic growth to his classmates and the guidance of his teachers.

Every stroke of Victor's brush magical, summoning a visual symphony that transports the essence of Nairobi city to the canvas.

Contemporary realism

Victor's artistry is his distinctive style, a genre known as contemporary realism. It beckons the viewer into a world where the lines between art and reality blur, creating an almost tangible connection with nature and contemporary life.

"I spend from 10 to 60 hours on a single piece but not continuous. It involves a lot of breaks," Victor reveals. "My art is a labour of love that requires meticulous attention to detail."

Victor's inspiration is none other than Nairobi itself, the city he calls home. Born and raised amidst the bustling streets and vibrant culture of Nairobi, he feels an intimate connection to its beauty, the facets that often escape the common eye and conversation.

"My mission," he explains, "is to unveil and capture the untold beauty of Nairobi through my art."

The genesis of his artistic journey dates back to his early school years, specifically when he was in class four. Victor fondly reminisces about his first painting, a depiction of a rugby player in the throes of spirited action.

Beginning of ascent

The piece garnered widespread acclaim from teachers and peers, marking the beginning of his ascent into the realm of artistry.

"I remember the elation I felt when my classmates and teachers hailed it as the best piece of art," he says.

Victor's path is not without its challenges. The raw and competitive gallery scene presents hurdles, but he considers himself fortunate to be acutely aware of the terrain he navigates. In an age where social media rules, Victor has found solace in the digital realm.

It has opened doors to a global audience, linking him with art enthusiasts and collectors from every corner of the world.

As Victor reflects on his artistic journey, he speaks of how art repays those who master their craft. The embodiment of his artistry lies in the vibrancy of Nairobi, and through his work, he endeavors to share the city's hidden treasures and stories, one brushstroke at a time.

He decided to quit his job just focus on what he loves the most. In a world where creativity knows no bounds, Victor Omondi, the Colour Alchemist, stands as a testament to the power of art, the allure of imagination, and the indomitable spirit of an artist who breathes life into the canvas, conjuring Nairobi's soul for all the world to behold.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
