TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
There cannot be different standards for Ukraine and Palestine: Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan calls on regional actors for peace, states that Türkiye does not want the developments in Gaza to turn into a war that will affect other countries in the region,
There cannot be different standards for Ukraine and Palestine: Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
Criticising the EU's approach to Palestine-Israel conflict, Fidan said: "Due to collective position taken by the EU, unfortunately, it does not want to hear the term 'ceasefire' (in Gaza)." / Photo: AA / Others
November 1, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called on all regional actors to play a role in reaching lasting peace in the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Addressing a press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in Ankara on Wednesday, Fidan said a necessary platform should be developed to discuss comprehensive peace talks.

He added that an international peace conference, already proposed by Türkiye, would be the appropriate platform, which is being discussed with friends and allies.

Criticising the EU's approach to the Palestine-Israel conflict, Fidan said: "Due to collective position taken by the EU, unfortunately, it does not want to hear the term 'ceasefire' (in Gaza)."

Türkiye does not want the developments in Gaza to turn into a war that will affect other countries in the region, he added.

This week the Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless air strikes since the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise offensive against Israel on October 7.

The Turkish foreign minister said "There cannot be different standards for Ukraine and Palestine" and "if we want a fair world, we must always act with integrity and consistency."

He shared that an agreement had been reached for the evacuation of nearly 500 foreigners from Gaza, and "negotiations are currently ongoing to include the Turkish citizens as well."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us