Türkiye's second century is time of progress, not compensation: Comms director
In article titled "From Independence to the Future: The Century of Türkiye," Fahrettin Altun commemorates 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic.
The article has been published in eight different countries. / Photo: AA / Others
November 1, 2023

Türkiye's communications director has emphasised that the country is "determined to turn the second century of our Republic into a period of progress, not compensation, through the Century of Türkiye."

Fahrettin Altun's remarks came in an article he penned titled "From Independence to the Future: The Century of Türkiye," commemorating the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye.

Altun reflected on the heroic efforts of those who contributed to the establishment of the Republic, paying tribute to the sacrifices made by pioneers like Türkiye's founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and other heroes in the struggle for independence.

Altun emphasised the significance of "The Century of Türkiye," describing it as a transformative initiative that will build upon the country's achievements and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

The article underscored the importance of the centennial anniversary as a historic milestone in shaping the nation's future.

'Spirit of independence'

In his article, Altun recalled that the Turkish nation initiated the national struggle with a final effort after a long period of wars, as in Canakkale and Siege of Kut, against those who wanted to bury its 900-year presence in Anatolian lands into history.

"The Turkish Republic, built with the spirit of independence, is the great work of the unity and solidarity spirit that led our independence struggle, containing many stages and struggles within itself," he said.

He highlighted the tremendous progress made in various fields, from education and healthcare to the economy and diplomacy, over the past two decades.

The article was published in Al Jazeera, based in Qatar; Mainichi, one of Japan's influential news organisations; Oslobodjenje, one of Bosnia and Herzegovina's leading newspapers; Sina and Sohu, important news portals in China; the Uzbekistan State Agency UZA and Halk Sozu; and in the newspapers Kibris, Vatan, and Halkin Sesi in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus; News Central Asia, an English-language publication in Turkmenistan; Egemen Kazakistan in Kazakhstan; BAQ State News Agency, el.kz, and Azattyq Ruhy newspapers.

