Uganda blasts US over removal from trade agreement
The Ugandan government says it is "disappointed" by the United States' decision to remove it from the AGOA deal.
President Yoweri Museveni has often accused the West of meddling in Ugandan affairs. / Photo: AA / Others
November 1, 2023

Uganda has blasted a US decision to remove it from a major trade pact over human rights violations, warning the move would harm farmers and small businesses in the impoverished East African country.

The United States said this week it was cutting Uganda as well as the Central African Republic (CAR), Gabon and Niger from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) from January 2024.

The programme offers duty-free access into the world's largest economy for sub-Saharan African countries that meet democratic criteria, which are assessed on a yearly basis.

But US President Joe Biden said in a letter to Congress that the governments of the CAR and Uganda had both "engaged in gross violations of internationally recognised human rights."

'Disappointed'

Uganda has faced criticism from the United Nations and Western powers over anti-gay law adopted in May.

"It seems they have decided Ugandans should be punished" over the legislation, Odrek Rwabwogo, a senior aide to President Yoweri Museveni, said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the government was "disappointed by the unfortunate decision."

"While Ugandan trade through AGOA was insubstantial, growth of our exports to the US and other partners was an important pillar of our economic strategy going forward," he added.

"Ugandan farmers and small business owners will suffer," said Rwabwogo, the head of a presidential advisory committee on exports and industrial development.

