Libya discusses reconstruction of flood-ravaged city
Libya’s eastern government has convened a two-day conference to discuss the reconstruction of flood-ravaged Derna City.
At least 4,000 people died in the devastating Libya floods in September 2023. / Photo: Reuters
November 1, 2023

An international conference on reconstruction of one of Libya’s coastal cities, destroyed in a fatal flood in September, has been started by one of the country’s rival governments.

The two-day conference marks a tentative step toward the rebuilding of the city of Derna, with a total of 400 participants convening in Derna on Wednesday and in Benghazi on Thursday, Libya's eastern government said.

In the early hours of September 11, two dilapidated dams in the mountains above the eastern city of Derna collapsed, sending floodwaters roaring down the Wadi Derna river and through the city center, sweeping away entire city blocks.

Government officials and aid agencies have given estimated death tolls ranging from more than 4,000 to over 11,000.

The conference comprised international groups and organisations specialising in infrastructure development and housing, the government said in an online statement on Wednesday.

International investigation

The oil-rich country has been divided between rival governments in its east and west for more than a decade, following the ousting of President Muammar Gaddafi who was killed in the Arab Spring uprising in 2011.

For years, the country’s east and south have been under the control of General Khalifa Hifter and his self-styled Libyan National Army.

Following the fatal flood, both people inside and outside of Libya called for an international investigation, reflecting the deep public mistrust in state institutions. The two dams had not been maintained for decades despite repeated warnings that they were in need of repair.

According to Libya's eastern government, the conference is divided into three focus areas: the environment, development and future planning.

No representatives from Libya's western government, which is seated in the capital Tripoli, attended the conference, according to the rival administration.

