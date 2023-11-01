AFRICA
Tunisian prison head sacked after five inmates escape
The director of a prison in Mornaguia, Tunisia has been sacked after five inmates escaped in unclear circumstances on Tuesday.
Tunisian authorities say that one of the prisoners who escaped was involved in the assassination of two people. / Photo: AA    / Others
November 1, 2023

The director of Mornaguia civil prison in Tunisia has been sacked after five inmates escaped on Tuesday.

Ramzi Kouki, the spokesperson for Tunisia's Directorate General of Prisons and Rehabilitation, said the Mornaguia prison director's sacking would facilitate an investigation.

"This incident is unusual in our prisons and does not happen regularly. It will not undermine the security of our prisons," Kouki said.

He added that the five "dangerous" inmates were serving sentences over terrorism-related offences.

'Involved in assassination'

Minister of Justice Leila Jaffel has ordered an in-depth investigation to establish how the prisoners escaped, and who should take liability.

Authorities said one of the escapees was involved in the assassination of two people, including politician Chokri Belaid.

A search is ongoing for the five convicts who are on the run.

Mornaguia civil prison is located 20 kilometres southwest of the capital Tunis.

