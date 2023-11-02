Nigeria says it is ending night raids on homes and hideouts of corruption suspects following complaints that innocent people have often been wrongly subjected to rights violations.

The head of the anti-corruption body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, said ending ''sting operations'' at night was in line with a review of procedures on arrest and bail of suspects.

"In the new guideline, premium attention is focused on the rights of suspects, especially where arrest, detention and bail issues are concerned," the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said in a statement.

The review of procedures on arrest, bail and processing of suspects is meant to adhere to best practices in the treatment of suspects, it added.

Reasonable bail

It will see bail conditions made reasonable and practicable, and officers of the commission will not be allowed to demand for professional certificates of sureties as a bail condition,

"Also, every demand for international passport of suspects would henceforth be exercised with discretion, depending on the nature of the case, personality and country of residence of the suspect," the commission said.

The EFCC has faced criticism for human rights abuses of suspects and selective prosecution of cases.

But the agency has recorded successes in tackling corruption, an endemic problem in the country, since it was established in 2003 securing the conviction and jailing of several top politicians, and business people.