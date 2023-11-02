AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria to end night arrests of corruption suspects
Nigeria's anti-corruption agency, the EFCC, says it is reviewing its arrests and bail procedures.
Nigeria to end night arrests of corruption suspects
The EFCC has been criticised for being inefficient in fighting corruption in government. / Photo: Reuters / Photo: AFP
November 2, 2023

Nigeria says it is ending night raids on homes and hideouts of corruption suspects following complaints that innocent people have often been wrongly subjected to rights violations.

The head of the anti-corruption body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, said ending ''sting operations'' at night was in line with a review of procedures on arrest and bail of suspects.

"In the new guideline, premium attention is focused on the rights of suspects, especially where arrest, detention and bail issues are concerned," the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said in a statement.

The review of procedures on arrest, bail and processing of suspects is meant to adhere to best practices in the treatment of suspects, it added.

Reasonable bail

It will see bail conditions made reasonable and practicable, and officers of the commission will not be allowed to demand for professional certificates of sureties as a bail condition,

"Also, every demand for international passport of suspects would henceforth be exercised with discretion, depending on the nature of the case, personality and country of residence of the suspect," the commission said.

The EFCC has faced criticism for human rights abuses of suspects and selective prosecution of cases.

But the agency has recorded successes in tackling corruption, an endemic problem in the country, since it was established in 2003 securing the conviction and jailing of several top politicians, and business people.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us