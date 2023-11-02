TÜRKİYE
Turkish President Erdogan meets Kyrgyz counterpart in Kazakhstan's Astana
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in Astana to attend the 10th Summit of Organization of Turkic States.
Earlier in the day, the Turkish president arrived in Astana, where he will attend the OTS summit on Friday and hold various bilateral meetings. / Photo: AA / Others
November 2, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana.

“President (Erdogan), who is in Kazakhstan's capital Astana for the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, met with President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan,” the Turkish presidency said on X on Thursday.

No further information was provided about the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish president arrived in Astana, where he will attend the OTS summit on Friday and hold various bilateral meetings.

The OTS, formerly called the Turkic Council, was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organisation made up of prominent independent Turkic countries that work together to elevate relations and union among themselves.

Its members are Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, while Hungary as well as Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have observer status.

Key regional issues

Last month, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States at the Turkish House in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed regional matters, including the situation in Karabakh.

The top diplomats also discussed "Azerbaijan's anti-terror operation" and reviewed the preparations for the upcoming summit of the Organization of Turkic States, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Organization's relations with other international organisations, such as the UN General Assembly and OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation), and strengthening its institutional structure were also discussed during the meeting.

SOURCE:TRT World
