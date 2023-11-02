Six people from Volta region in eastern Ghana, who were pushing for secession, have been jailed.

The Accra High Court ruled on Wednesday that the six belonged to outlawed groups that organised prohibited meetings.

The court established that the six, who will serve varying jail sentences, had links to the outlawed Homeland Study Group Foundation and the Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF).

One of the suspects, Gabriel Govina, who is a retired teacher, was sentenced to three years in jail and a $3,600 fine.

September 25 incident

Cephas Zodanu, the secretary of WTRF, was also sentenced to three years in jail and a fine of $2,400.

The other four suspects will serve between two months and three years in prison.

Judge Mary Nyanzuh said the prosecution also proved that the suspects barricaded roads on September 25 and lit bonfires, consequently inconveniencing other road users.

The court also heard that other people linked to the suspects raided Ayeyime and Mepe police stations, where they freed detainees and made away with police officers' firearms.

The convicts had denied the allegations.