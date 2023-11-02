AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Restaurant balcony collapse injures 20 in South Africa
The cause of the restaurant balcony collapse in South Africa wasn't immediately clear. / Photo: AFP
November 2, 2023

At least 20 people have been injured after a restaurant balcony collapsed in Cape Town, South Africa on Thursday evening.

The injured were taken to different hospitals in the vicinity, provincial health department spokesperson Megan Davids said as quoted by South Africa's News 24.

The incident occurred on Buitengracht Street in Cape Town's central business district.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the balcony to tumble down.

The road near the scene was cordoned off to facilitate rescue.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
