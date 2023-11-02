AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Morocco slams international 'inaction' over Gaza
Morocco has slammed international "inaction" over Gaza as death toll caused by Israeli strikes in the enclave continues to rise.
Morocco slams international 'inaction' over Gaza
Several pro-Palestine protests have been held in Morocco since the escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, 2023. / Photo: AFP
November 2, 2023

Morocco expressed "great concern and deep indignation" over "the worsening of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip", a foreign ministry statement said on Thursday.

It said Rabat regrets "the inaction" of the international community and the United Nations Security Council's "failure to assume its responsibilities."

The statement condemned what it called "the inability of influential countries to put an end to this catastrophic situation."

Israel's "acts of escalation are in contradiction with international humanitarian law and common human values", it said.

More than 9,000 Gazans killed

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, more than 9,000 people, mostly civilians and including 3,760 children, have been killed in Palestinian territory since October 7.

At least 1,400 Israelis, also mostly civilians, were killed during these attacks, during which at least 242 people were kidnapped and taken back to Gaza, Israeli authorities said.

Morocco, which normalised diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020, called "for a de-escalation leading to a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors."

It also called for "the release of prisoners and detainees with the obligation to open a political perspective to the Palestinian issue that allows the relaunch of the two-state solution."

Pro-Palestine protests

Despite their 2020 rapprochement, Morocco regularly reaffirms its commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Since the war began, Moroccans have demonstrated in large numbers in solidarity with the Palestinian people and against the normalisation of ties with Israel.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us