AFRICA
3 MIN READ
'Africa is heavily exploited,' Equatorial Guinea's leader tells Russia's Putin
Equatorial Guinea's President Nguema Mbasogo held talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
'Africa is heavily exploited,' Equatorial Guinea's leader tells Russia's Putin
Putin says Russia and Equatorial Guinean have many overlapping mutual interests.  / Photo: Reuters
November 3, 2023

Equatorial Guinea's President Nguema Mbasogo says Russia is a traditional and strategic partner of Equatorial Guinea and the African continent and thanked the Russian leader for Russia for its decision to reopen its embassy in Equatorial Guinea.

Mbasogo who met Putin in Moscow on Thursday said the decision will lead to political developments not only in his country but also in Central Africa.

“Clearly, Africa is being heavily exploited at the moment. Africa needs to develop. More than a century has passed since Africa achieved independence, but we are still underdeveloped economically. Not because Africa cannot develop, but because our natural resources are being used—we are being exploited. And this hinders Africa's development,” Mbasogo said.

The Russian president on his part said Russia and Equatorial Guinean have “many overlapping mutual interests,” indicating opportunities for stronger economic partnerships, especially with regards to mining.

Mutual benefits

“We also talked about security issues, as I already said, about relations with the countries of the region. We agreed on what and how we will do further in this area. Regarding trade and economic relations, we agreed to give the floor to our colleagues who are present here today,” Putin told journalists after the meeting.

“I believe that Russia, as a key partner in Africa, must monitor the security of African countries so that they continue to fight against their weak level of development,” Mbasogo added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said overall his country is “pleased” with the restoration and development of ties with Africa.

Strategic relationship

“Russia's relations with Africa are developing very intensively, as evidenced by the results of the Russia-Africa summit this summer in St. Petersburg. We are very pleased that our relations with the African continent are being restored and developed,” Putin said after a meeting with his counterpart from Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, in Moscow on Thursday.

Putin expressed the need to focus on the development of trade and economic ties between Moscow and Malabo, saying that the interest of Russian companies working in Equatorial Guinea and Africa in general is high.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us