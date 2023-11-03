Equatorial Guinea's President Nguema Mbasogo says Russia is a traditional and strategic partner of Equatorial Guinea and the African continent and thanked the Russian leader for Russia for its decision to reopen its embassy in Equatorial Guinea.

Mbasogo who met Putin in Moscow on Thursday said the decision will lead to political developments not only in his country but also in Central Africa.

“Clearly, Africa is being heavily exploited at the moment. Africa needs to develop. More than a century has passed since Africa achieved independence, but we are still underdeveloped economically. Not because Africa cannot develop, but because our natural resources are being used—we are being exploited. And this hinders Africa's development,” Mbasogo said.

The Russian president on his part said Russia and Equatorial Guinean have “many overlapping mutual interests,” indicating opportunities for stronger economic partnerships, especially with regards to mining.

Mutual benefits

“We also talked about security issues, as I already said, about relations with the countries of the region. We agreed on what and how we will do further in this area. Regarding trade and economic relations, we agreed to give the floor to our colleagues who are present here today,” Putin told journalists after the meeting.

“I believe that Russia, as a key partner in Africa, must monitor the security of African countries so that they continue to fight against their weak level of development,” Mbasogo added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said overall his country is “pleased” with the restoration and development of ties with Africa.

Strategic relationship

“Russia's relations with Africa are developing very intensively, as evidenced by the results of the Russia-Africa summit this summer in St. Petersburg. We are very pleased that our relations with the African continent are being restored and developed,” Putin said after a meeting with his counterpart from Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, in Moscow on Thursday.

Putin expressed the need to focus on the development of trade and economic ties between Moscow and Malabo, saying that the interest of Russian companies working in Equatorial Guinea and Africa in general is high.