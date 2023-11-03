Gaza residents have increasingly turned to animal-drawn carriages for transportation amid dire fuel shortages.

Since the latest round of Israeli-Palestinian fighting broke out on October 7, Gaza has suffered severe shortages of almost all basic necessities.

Israel has refused to allow fuel into the territory.

In the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, the blockade has forced many residents to leave their cars parked along the street and instead travel by animal-driven carts.

"Transportation is almost paralyzed. And basically people can only take horse-drawn carts to their destinations. This is unusual. We are experiencing something we have never seen in our lifetime," said Mohammed Barbach, a resident.

Rafat Najjar, who is horse-drawn cart owner says: "We have to use livestock-drawn carts to whisk passengers across Khan Yunis. We have neither vehicles nor diesel. We have nothing."

As with humans, horses and donkeys are also running out of food and medical supplies, raising concerns about their future availability.

"Horse-drawn carts are now more precious than cars. If this situation continues, it is possible that we will not find animals capable of pulling carts," Muhammad Abu Aida, another horse-drawn cart owner, told Reuters news agency.

Worse still, the fuel shortages have left hospitals in Gaza struggling to care for patients, including wounded victims of Israeli air strikes.