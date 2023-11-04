AFRICA
4 MIN READ
Zimbabwean court rejects opposition MPs bid to return to parliament
The 14 members of the lower parliament and nine senators from the opposition CCC party sought the court to nullify their last month's recall.
Zimbabwean court rejects opposition MPs bid to return to parliament
Zimbabwe held presidential and parliamentary elections in August. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
November 4, 2023

By Takunda Mandura

TRT Afrika, Harare

Zimbabwean High Court has dismissed an application by 14 MPs and nine senators from the opposition Citizen Coalition for Change legislators seeking their instatement in the parliament.

The MPs were recalled last month recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the party's interim secretary general but the party says it did not authorise the recall.

However, it has been approved by the speaker of the parliament who declared their seats vacant.

The lawmakers at the centre of the dispute include 14 MPs and nine senators. They had initially listed the National Assembly Speaker, the Senate President and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission as some of the respondents in their case but later withdrew their action against them.

Reasons

The MPs ''have not established their case on a balance of probabilities as required by law and are therefore not entitled to the declaratur they seek,” Justice Munamato ruled in a 28-page judgement.

The judge said the lawmakers had made a “mortal error” by failing to cite the party, CCC, as a respondent in their application given they had presented themselves as its members.

“Their parent is the party itself. It is the one which knows who is a member and who is not. It ought to have been in court to speak about these issues. It was required to support the lawmakers’ claims that it is not the party which initiated the termination of their tenures in parliament,” the judge ruled.

The court also ruled that the applicants had failed to prove with supporting documents that Mr Tshabangu who started their recall process was not an official of the party.

Party's reaction

The judgment by Justice Munamato of the High Court on Saturday is seen as blow to the lawmakers and the opposition CCC party which says it was studying the ruling for further action.

"We have received the judgment of the High Court, and our lawyers are still studying it. We will provide a comprehensive statement regarding the same,'' the party said in a statement.

It reiterated that Tshabangu who was behind the MPs' recall ''is not a member of CCC'' and that the party CCC, which is led by its candidate in the last presidential election Nelson Chamisa, ''has not initiated any recall of a Member of Parliament or Senate.''

By-elections

By-elections are due to take place on December 9 in nine of the constituencies whose MPs have been recalled.

According the Zimbabwean electoral law, the country's president is obliged to call for by-elections once vacancies arise in parliamentary constituencies.

The latest political developments come about three months after the country's general elections in which incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa won a second term against his main rival Nelson Chamisa of the CCC party.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us