TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
'We can be guarantor country' Türkiye's Erdogan on war on besieged Gaza
Turkish President Erdogan offers Türkiye's guarantor role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and highlights its potential to facilitate a permanent solution, considering various dimensions.
'We can be guarantor country' Türkiye's Erdogan on war on besieged Gaza
President Erdogan outlined the vision for Gaza as a peaceful region within the 1967 borders, forming an integral part of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. / Photo: AA / Others
November 4, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed Türkiye's readiness to assume a guarantor role in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, following his visit to Kazakhstan.

Erdogan underlined Türkiye's potential as a guarantor nation in Gaza, emphasising the security, political, historical, and cultural dimensions involved.

He emphasised support for formulas that promote peace and tranquility, while rejecting plans that exacerbate the suffering of Palestinians and contribute to the ongoing crisis.

Looking toward the future, Erdogan outlined the vision for Gaza as a peaceful region within the 1967 borders, forming an integral part of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us