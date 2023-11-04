Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed Türkiye's readiness to assume a guarantor role in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, following his visit to Kazakhstan.

Erdogan underlined Türkiye's potential as a guarantor nation in Gaza, emphasising the security, political, historical, and cultural dimensions involved.

He emphasised support for formulas that promote peace and tranquility, while rejecting plans that exacerbate the suffering of Palestinians and contribute to the ongoing crisis.

Looking toward the future, Erdogan outlined the vision for Gaza as a peaceful region within the 1967 borders, forming an integral part of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.