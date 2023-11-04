TÜRKİYE
Türkiye recalls Israeli ambassador amid 'unfolding humanitarian tragedy'
President Erdogan earlier expressed that Türkiye “crossed out” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he couldn't be reasoned with.
Erdogan also said Ankara “is ready to act as a guarantor country for Gaza”, reiterating Türkiye’s support for Palestinians in Gaza people amid Israel’s ongoing aggression. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
November 4, 2023

Türkiye has recalled its ambassador in Tel Aviv to Ankara for consultations as Israel's relentless attacks on Palestine's Gaza continue into their 29th day, with at least 9,227 Palestinians killed so far.

Ambassador Sakir Ozkan Torunlar was recalled "in view of the unfolding humanitarian tragedy in Gaza," the Turkish foreign ministry announced in a press release on Saturday.

Given the "continuing attacks by Israel against civilians, and Israel’s refusal of calls for a ceasefire and continuous and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid, it was decided to recall our Ambassador in Tel Aviv," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed that the country has “crossed out” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and will do everything to bring Israel’s violation of human rights and war crimes to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The embattled premier “is no longer someone we can talk to, we have crossed him out,” Erdogan told reporters aboard the presidential plane returning from Kazakhstan, where he attended the Organization of Turkic States summit.

He said that Netanyahu has lost the support of Israeli citizens and he wants to garner support for massacres through religious rhetoric.

Erdogan also said Ankara “is ready to act as a guarantor country for Gaza”, reiterating Türkiye’s support for Palestinians in Gaza people amid Israel’s ongoing aggression.

SOURCE:TRT World
