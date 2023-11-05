WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thirty more aid trucks enter Gaza from Egypt
This comes as the Israeli army has widens its relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza.
Thirty more aid trucks enter Gaza from Egypt
Aid trucks with food and medicines enter Gaza from Egypt. Photo: AA / AA
November 5, 2023

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said an additional 30 aid trucks entered the Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

"The Red Crescent teams have received today 30 trucks of humanitarian aid via the Rafah crossing,” it said in a statement on Saturday.

It said three of the trucks are for the International Committee of the Red Cross, 19 for the UN Palestinian Refugees Agen cy (UNRWA) and the remaining eight for the Red Crescent Society sent from the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.

The statement noted that four trucks carried medicine and medical supplies, while the others contained food items, water and relief supplies.

It noted that the number of trucks that entered Gaza since Oct. 21 reached 451. The Israeli army still bars the entry of fuel into Gaza.

Death toll mounts

Under the Israeli 16-year blockade on Gaza, 500 trucks of goods, including 45 fuel trucks used to enter Gaza on a daily basis.

But that all stopped since the outbreak of fighting Oct. 7, l eaving Gaza with a severe shortage of basic commodities, including badly needed fuel for hospitals.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7.

“The death toll as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 is 9,500, including 3,900 children and 2,509 women,” Salama Marouf, the head of the Gaza Media Office, said at a news conference. Nearly 1,540 Israelis have been killed.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us