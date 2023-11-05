It is Türkiye's duty to stop the bloodshed in Gaza, "which is being carried out in front of the very eyes of the international community," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at a local inauguration ceremony in the northeastern Rize province on Sunday, Erdogan said that Türkiye has an obligation to "save Palestinians from Israel's oppression."

"We are doing and will continue to do more than what is visible," Erdogan said, implying Türkiye's efforts for the Palestinian people. Türkiye will never leave its brothers and sisters in Gaza alone, he promised.

"It is our historical responsibility to call out the crimes of those supporting this immoral, unscrupulous, despicable massacre (in Gaza)," Erdogan added.

Diplomatic efforts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday held separate phone calls with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry and Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi to discuss the latest situation in the region, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The foreign ministers exchanged views on what can be done to stop the attacks targeting civilians in Gaza and to establish an immediate cease-fire, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Fidan also discussed with Shoukry efforts to ensure uninterrupted and continuous delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza through Egypt’s Rafah border gate, the sources added.

Türkiye-Israel relations

Israel said on Sunday that there is no change in diplomatic relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv despite the latest Gaza-related developments.

"Diplomatic relations with Türkiye remain unchanged despite the position taken by Ankara on the war in Gaza and the fact that the Turkish ambassador was recalled over the weekend," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Hayat told Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

"We have to rethink how we prevent such a crisis," Hayat added.

Türkiye said on Saturday that it has recalled its ambassador to Tel Aviv for consultations amid Israel's relentless attacks on Palestinian people in Gaza.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under heavy airstrikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

The residents of Gaza are suffering from a catastrophic humanitarian and health situation. Israel still bars fuel entry into Gaza, leaving many hospitals out of service.

According to the UN and Red Cross, an insufficient amount of humanitarian aid is being allowed to Gaza, which has been under a total blockade for 30 days.

Over 9,700 Palestinians, including 4,800 children and 2,055 women, have been killed in Israeli bombardments since October 7, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

Nearly 1,540 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israeli authorities.