Turkish FM Fidan meets US counterpart Blinken in Ankara to discuss Gaza
Meanwhile, members of the Youth Union of Türkiye gather near the Turkish Foreign Ministry building to protest Blinken's visit to the Turkish capital, chanting the slogan: "Blinken, the killer, get out of Türkiye."
Fidan and Blinken are also expected to discuss regional and bilateral issues. / Photo: AA
November 6, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have met in Ankara on Monday to discuss the latest situation in Gaza.

Fidan and Blinken are also expected to discuss regional and bilateral issues.

The US Secretary of State on Sunday made a surprise visit to the occupied West Bank, where he met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Blinken's surprise visit was not limited to West Bank as he also visited Iraq and Greek Cypriot administration.

Meanwhile, members of the Youth Union of Türkiye gathered near the Turkish Foreign Ministry building to protest Blinken's visit to the Turkish capital.

Carrying Palestinian and Turkish flags, dozens of protesters chanted the slogan: "Blinken, the killer, get out of Türkiye."

Turkish security forces intervened to prevent any escalation.

Humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

The Israeli army has launched air and ground attacks on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 9,770 Palestinians, including 4,800 children and 2,550 women, have been killed in the Israeli bombardments in Gaza. Israeli death toll is nearly 1,600, according to the official figures.

Besides the large number of casualties and massive displacements, basic supplies are running low for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege.

