AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Women make up 12 percent of Tunisia election candidates
Female candidates make up 12% of the aspirants who will be seeking political offices in Tunisia's local and regional elections on December 24, 2023.
Women make up 12 percent of Tunisia election candidates
Tunisia has witnessed a significant drop in the number of women parliamentarians over the years. / Photo: Getty Images
November 6, 2023

Female candidates make up 12% of the aspirants in Tunisia's local and regional elections scheduled for December 24, 2023.

Farouk Bouasker, the president of Tunisia's Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), said in the capital Tunis on Monday that the female candidates' applications had been approved.

In the outgoing parliamentary administration, 25 out of 161 legislators (15.5%) were women.

Previously – between 2014 and 2018 – women lawmakers occupied 31% of the parliamentary seats in Tunisia, according to the World Bank.

President Kais Saied's administration abolished a quota system that was introduced in 2014 to boost women's representation in the legislature.

Political crisis

Saied announced on September 21 that this year's local and regional polls will take place on December 24.

According to the president's announcement, a second round of local elections will be held after the announcement of the results of the first round.

Analysts believe that local and regional elections will take place before President Saied appoints members to the second chamber of parliament, known as the National Council of Regions and Districts.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that has aggravated the country's economic conditions since 2021 when Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.

Following the move, Saied managed to pass a new constitution in July 2022 through a referendum and held parliamentary elections in December of the same year, amid a boycott by most of Saied's opponents.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us