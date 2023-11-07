AFRICA
Canada suspends embassy operations in Nigeria after explosion
An investigation has been launched after an explosion at the embassy on Monday that killed two people.
The foreign ministry has sent condolences to the families of the people killed. Photo \ Reuters / Reuters
November 7, 2023

Canada has halted operations at its embassy in Nigeria until further notice and issued a warning against nonessential travel to the west African nation, joining the United States and United Kingdom.

An investigation has been launched after an explosion at the embassy on Monday that killed two people, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

Fire officials said a tank inside a building generator exploded, killing two men who worked for the company managing the generator. Two others were injured in the blast and require treatment.

"We can confirm there was an explosion at our High Commission in Nigeria. The fire is out and we are working to shed light on what caused this situation," Joly said on X.

The High Commission of Canada did not comment on the fire but said in a post on social media site X it had "temporarily suspended operations until further notice."

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson said that were deaths and injuries in the fire but did not give figures, according to a statement.

Travel advisory

The embassy issued a travel advisory, warning against non-essential travel to Nigeria, including capital Abuja, "due to the unpredictable security situation throughout the country and the significant risk of terrorism, crime, inter-communal clashes, armed attacks and kidnappings."

Tinubu, preoccupied with fixing the economy, has yet to outline how he plans to tackle widespread insecurity across the country, including a long-running insurgency in the northeast and kidnappings for ransom in the northwest.

The United States and United Kingdom on Friday said there was an "elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria's larger cities" and warned against travelling to Africa's most populous nation.

Western countries in Nigeria routinely issue travel warnings, which the government often dismiss as lacking merit.

SOURCE:Reuters
