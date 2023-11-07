TÜRKİYE
Turkish parliament to stop buying from companies supporting Israel's aggression
The decision comes in response to ongoing Israeli bombardments on Palestine's besieged Gaza, which has killed at least 10,328 Palestinians since October 7.
"We won't buy any from now on and we're going to throw out what we've (already) bought," the Turkish assembly's speaker Numan Kurtulmus said. / Photo: AA / Others
November 7, 2023

Türkiye's parliament will no longer use products of companies that support "Israel's aggression," the assembly's speaker has said.

"At the TBMM (Turkish Grand National Assembly), we will not use any products from companies that support Israel's aggression," Numan Kurtulmus said at an event in the country's northern province of Ordu, on Tuesday.

"We won't buy any from now on and we're going to throw out what we've (already) bought," Kurtulmus added.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

At least 10,328 Palestinians, including 4,237 children and 2,719 women, have been killed. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

